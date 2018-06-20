Orlando men charged in April Lake County homicide

Authorities have arrested three suspects from Orlando accused in the shooting death of a man inside a Lake County garage in April, according to a warrant for their arrests.

The incident was reported April 10 at 11:17 p.m. April 10 at a mechanic garage near South Dixie Avenue and Palm Street in Fruitland Park.

Police later identified the victim as Scott Larue Behney, 58, of Denver, Pennsylvania.

Police said nearby residents heard about two gunshots and called authorities.

After a monthslong investigation by the Fruitland Park Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Office 23-year-old Larry Devino Burrows was arrested Tuesday on first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges.

Matthew Sphunge and Tracy Mays Jr. are named as co-defendants in the case, records show.

Fruitland Park police said Burrows, Sphunge and Mays were in Lake County to "poke cars," which is slang for vehicle burglaries, on the night of the murder.

While the men were driving down the victim's road they saw a shed with vehicles out front and went to "check it out," according to the arrest warrant.

Mays was stabbed during the attempted robbery, police said.

