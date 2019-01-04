2 men hospitalized after shooting, Cocoa police say

COCOA, Fla. - At least two people were hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Officers went to the area in the 900 block of Peachtree Street at about 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The investigation revealed two men had been shot. Police said it appeared the two men shot each other and a third person may also have been involved.

One man was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital and the other man was dropped off at Rockledge Regional Medical Center, police said. Their conditions were not given.

Police said detectives were interviewing witnesses and documenting the scene.

