2 motorcyclists hit head-on by vehicle in fatal Volusia crash, FHP says

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Two people are dead and a third is seriously injured after a head-on crash involving motorcyclists in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 20-year-old Edgewater woman was driving a Honda north on State Road 415 near La Starza Drive in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when she tried to pass a pickup truck in front of her.

While in the passing zone, the woman struck two southbound motorcyclists head-on, according to the crash report. Following the initial crash, one of the motorcycles collided with the pickup, troopers said.

Both motorcyclists died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol. Their names have not been released.

The woman in the Honda was taken to Halifax Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, according to the report.

The road was shutd own for hours following the crash but has since reopened.

Troopers said charges against the driver of the Honda are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.