2 pedestrians killed, 5 others hurt in separate crashes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for one of two drivers involved in a pair of deadly crashes early Thursday along the same stretch of Orange Blossom Trail.

Troopers say the crashes are related. The first happened when say a red SUV passed a man crossing the street near 41st Street, authorities said. The driver then turned around and hit the man after crossing over the median.

Investigators say three good Samaritans rushed in to help the man who had been hit. Troopers say that's when a speeding black Lexus sedan hit the group in the road.

A 39-year-old man initially hit by the SUV and one of the Samaritans were killed.

The two other Samaritans were taken to the hospital. One of them was reported in critical condition.

Troopers say three people in the SUV were also taken to the hospital. They believe the driver was impaired.

Investigators are using surveillance video from nearby businesses to help with their investigation.

The crashes shut down the northbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail for several hours.

