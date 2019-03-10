2 pedestrians fatally struck by vehicle, Palm Bay police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - Two pedestrians are dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Officials said the pedestrians were struck in front of a Bank of America in the 1100 block of Malabar Road Northeast, near San Filippo Drive.

Police were with the driver, officials said.

Malabar Road was closed Saturday night at San Filippo Drive, officials said.

