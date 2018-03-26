2 shot at Park 9 Apartments in Orange County

A double shooting is reported at the Park 9 Apartments in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were shot late Sunday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The double shooting was reported around 11 p.m. at the Park 9 Apartments off Econ Trail near Colonial Drive.

The victims' conditions are not known.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were seen searching for evidence after residents reported hearing about five gunshots.

No other details have been released.

A double shooting left two people in the hospital in Orange County last night. That story coming up at 6 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/NR5Neid85c — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) March 26, 2018

