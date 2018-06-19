2 shot dead in apparent home invasion in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. - Two people were shot and killed early Tuesday in an apparent home invasion in Cocoa, police said.

Cocoa police said Jaleen Malik Howard, 19, and Rahkwon Shiem Yarveez Oquendo, 22, died in the shooting, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Peachtree Street.

According to Cocoa police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez, it appears three people entered an apartment and there was an exchange of gunfire.

One person in the home and one of the intruders were shot and taken to a hospital, where they both died, Martinez said. Police identified Howard as the victim and Oquendo as the supsect.

Martinez said an investigation into the shooting, which does not appear to be random, is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Jaleen Malik Howard.

