2 shot inside Orlando men's club, deputies say

Victims taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were shot early Friday inside an Orange County gentlemen's club, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 1:36 a.m. at Stars World Class Men’s Club at 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

The victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A woman who was inside the club said she heard gunshots near the bar. It's not known what led to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

