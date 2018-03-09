2 shot inside Orlando men's club, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were shot early Friday inside an Orange County gentlemen's club, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 1:36 a.m. at Stars World Class Men’s Club at 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

The victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A woman who was inside the club said she heard gunshots near the bar. It's not known what led to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

BREAKING: OCSO confirm two people were shot inside the Stars World Class Men’s Club on S. Orange Blossom Trail. The victims are in serious condition. We will have a live report coming up at 5 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/GVIzK1bxGs — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) March 9, 2018

