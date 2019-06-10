2 teens arrested after attempted traffic stop in Holly Hill leads to crashes

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Two teenagers are in custody after police tried to stop a vehicle Monday afternoon before the driver of the vehicle took off and crashed multiple times, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was speeding eastbound in the 500 block of 8th Street just after 3 p.m. when an officer turned on his emergency lights and tried to stop the vehicle.

The driver then sped up and lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of 8th Street and State Avenue, veering off the road and crashing into a car parked in the adjacent lot of an apartment complex on the south side of the road, police said.

Officers said after the initial crash, the driver continued traveling through a wall and into a telephone pole before they, along with two passengers, fled from the crash site by cutting through nearby yards and businesses.

No one was injured, police said.

Authorities said two 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the incident. It's unclear what charges they're facing.

Police have not said who was driving or whether the third person has been located. An investigation is ongoing, according to the police department.

