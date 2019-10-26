2 teens stabbed in fight in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - Two teenagers were stabbed in a fight in Deltona, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Dewey Boster Park on Friday afternoon for a report of a fight involving eight to 10 people.

Investigators said a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered stab wounds in the fight. The teens were rushed to local hospitals.

Deputies said the 15-year-old had the most serious injury and is in critical condition.

Investigators are reviewing video and questioning witnesses to find out what caused the fight.

Deputies said many of the people in the fight ran off when authorities showed up. Investigators said the people in the fight appear to have all known one another.

April Mitchell said it happened just before 6 p.m. in the parking lot near where many kids play baseball.

"When I first got here, it was taped off," Mitchell said. "My kid plays baseball here, so it is scary. It makes me sad for this generation. I have a teenager. I have young kids."

At this time, no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

