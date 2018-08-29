2 workers die in 7-story fall near Disney; 3rd worker hangs on, survives

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Two workers died early Wednesday when they fell seven stories from a hotel that is under construction near Disney World, officials said.

The deaths were reported at 4:15 a.m. at the site of a future JW Marriott hotel in the 14900 block of Chelonia Parkway near the Bonnet Creek Resort in Orange County, just off Disney property.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, about 20 workers were at the job site when three of them were preparing to pour concrete and the scaffolding they were standing on collapsed.

Two workers fell about 80 feet to the ground and were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Orange County sheriff's spokeswoman Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said the victims were men in their 30s. Their names have not been released.

A third worker, a man in his mid-30s, was able to hold on and climb to safety with the help of others, officials said. That worker suffered minor injuries, according to Fire Rescue officials.

"This is a very sad tragic incident that occurred here this morning," Tejada-Monforte said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and federal authorities are interviewing witnesses and investigating what caused the scaffolding to collapse.

Construction of the eight-story hotel is expected to be completed in 2019.

No other details have been released.

Fatal construction accident: 14900 blk Chelonia Pkwy./Hotel under construction/several workers on scaffold/support structure, working between 6 & 7th floors when, for reasons unknown, scaffold gave way. 2 workers fell to the ground and died on scene (more) #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/g0OLvH3dfW — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 29, 2018

Fatal construction accident (more): A third worker hung on and managed to climb to safety when scaffold/support gave way, suffering minor inj's but refused transport. @OrangeCoSheriff @OSHA_DOL will investigate. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/hByfR6Fnzl — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 29, 2018

