News

2 workers die in 7-story fall near Disney; 3rd worker hangs on, survives

Incident reported at hotel site near Bonnet Creek Resort

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Two workers died early Wednesday when they fell seven stories from a hotel that is under construction near Disney World, officials said.

The deaths were reported at 4:15 a.m. at the site of a future JW Marriott hotel in the 14900 block of Chelonia Parkway near the Bonnet Creek Resort in Orange County, just off Disney property.

More News Headlines

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, about 20 workers were at the job site when three of them were preparing to pour concrete and the scaffolding they were standing on collapsed.

Two workers fell about 80 feet to the ground and were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Orange County sheriff's spokeswoman Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said the victims were men in their 30s. Their names have not been released.

A third worker, a man in his mid-30s, was able to hold on and climb to safety with the help of others, officials said. That worker suffered minor injuries, according to Fire Rescue officials.

"This is a very sad tragic incident that occurred here this morning," Tejada-Monforte said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and federal authorities are interviewing witnesses and investigating what caused the scaffolding to collapse.

Construction of the eight-story hotel is expected to be completed in 2019.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.