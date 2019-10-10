2-year-old Orlando boy returns home after abduction

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 2-year-old boy abducted at gunpoint said they can finally rest easy now that he is back home.

Less than 24 hours after the abduction the toddler's father Juan Perez and Stephanie Maldonado, the child's stepmother received a call from investigators saying he was found safe.

"It was like a hundred pounds off my shoulders," Maldonado said.

An Amber Alert was issued after Orlando police identified Jenzell Perez's biological mother, Sugey Perez Diaz, as the woman who broke into an Orlando apartment and took the toddler late Tuesday night.

"He was falling asleep, and when she took him, that baby was screaming for help," Maldonado said.

On Wednesday night, the couple waited eagerly with family outside their home at the Metro at Michigan Park apartments in Orlando for a representative with the Department of Children and Families to drop the toddler off.

"It has been a bomb of emotions. We have been really anxious and desperate and helpless. It has been a roller coaster ride," Maldonado said.

Diaz was arrested at a DeLand apartment complex and arrested on multiple charges including armed burglary of a dwelling and aggravated assault with a firearm. The 33-year-old is lodged at the Volusia County Jail.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.