Pediatric cancer patient to crown homecoming queen with $200K diamond tiara

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lake Highland Preparatory School's homecoming queen is set to be crowned with a tiara that is worth $200,000 and has an even greater sentimental value.

The Hope Tiara, as it is known, has been used to raise money for Orlando pediatric cancer charity Runway to Hope. A pediatric cancer patient sponsored by the organization will be the one to present the crown during the LHP homecoming event Friday night.

Students were able to raise money with the tiara while posing for regal selfies on Thursday. Each crowning of the Hope Tiara at a selfie station cost $1, the proceeds of which will be donated to Runway to Hope. Ninety percent of the tiara's rental fee is also donated back to the charity.

The Hope Tiara. Courtesy: Gianni Vincent Jewelers

The American Cancer Society estimates that 10,590 children under the age of 14 will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in 2018, excluding borderline/benign brain tumors. Of those, the ACS estimates 1,180 will die from the disease.

The tiara, which is adorned with diamonds and rubies, took nearly six months to design, manufacture and produce. Virginia Ann Rodriguez, owner of Gianni Vincent Jewelers, said she designed the piece in honor of her late nephew's fight with pediatric cancer.

Runway to Hope's website describes the organization's mission as providing "direct support and aid to Central Florida children and their families impacted by pediatric cancer." The charity partners with local hospitals and treatment centers to raise funds, spread awareness and develop new programs for the children affected by pediatric cancer.

