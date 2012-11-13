Ocoee man charged in fatal home invasion

OCOEE, Fla. – Orlando police have charged the Ocoee man who they say shot and killed a witness who was slated to testify him in a home invasion trial in September.

Bessman Okafor has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Alex Zaldivar on September 10. Deputies said Zaldivar and his roommates, Remington Campos 23, and Brienna Campos 20, was set to testify against him in a previous home invasion case when he was killed.

Okafor faced charges for the first invasion. Zaldivar, 19, was killed in the shootings at the home on Bernadino Drive south of Orlando Avenue in Ocoee back in September.

Okafor’s girlfriend, Sherria Lavonta Gordon, was also booked into jail on Tuesday on a warrant for accessory after the fact – first degree murder and principle first degree after deputies say she assisted Okafor before and after Zaldivar’s death.