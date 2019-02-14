Ways to spread joy through random acts of kindness

To help make the world a better place, here are ways you can simply spread kindness. These are things you can do every day and not on Random Acts of Kindness Day.

You never know the impact your one small act of kindness will make in someone else’s life.

Ideas to try:

-Pay for something for a stranger – coffee, drive-thru, toll, gas, expired meter, etc.

-Drive with patience.

-Call someone and tell them you’re thinking about them.

-Babysit a mom’s kids so she can run errands alone.

-Do a chore your spouse doesn’t normally expect you to do.

-Give a lottery ticket to a stranger.

-Lend a helping hand for someone who needs help carrying something.

-Pay a co-worker a compliment.​​​​​​​

If you still need more inspiration, consider some of the following ideas:

Send a handwritten note.

Greet a stranger with a smile.

Open the door for someone.

Take flowers to a nursing home resident who doesn’t get visitors.

Give neighbor homemade baked goods.

Place an inspiring quote on a sticky note in a public restroom.

Run an errand for a busy friend.

Sit next to someone who is sitting alone at a meeting, work event, etc.

Riding public transportation, give up your seat to someone.

Leave a larger than normal tip.

Drop a toy or game off at a hospital.

Put change in a vending machine.

