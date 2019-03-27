Where to see wild manatees in Florida

Winter is here and with it comes herds of sea cows seeking refuge from frigid waters in the Sunshine State's crystal clear springs.

Much like most Floridians, manatees don't do well in the cold, so when temperatures start to drop, they flock to warmer waters. This means the winter months are the perfect time to see wild manatees at local state parks and wildlife refuges, where spring water hovers right around 70 degrees all year round.

Below is a list of manatee spots across the state where you can see wild manatees migrating away from the cold. The chilly weather rarely lasts long in Florida, so if you miss out during the winter months, click here to see a list locations with captive manatees available for viewing.