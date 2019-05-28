Marion County: Everything residents need to know before a storm

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Residents of Marion County have several resources available to them while preparing for a storm, riding it out and dealing with the aftermath once it passes.

When it comes to staying informed, News 6 meteorologists work diligently to pinpoint dangerous weather as it approaches and moves through Central Florida, making sure residents know when and how their areas will be impacted.

How to stay informed

You can also download the free News 6 and Pinpoint Weather apps by searching WKMG in your app store. Our Pinpoint Weather app will send push alerts customized to where you live.

You can also watch News 6 and check ClickOrlando.com for all weather updates.

The Marion County Division of Emergency Management has also posted a number of resources that will help residents be prepared for a hurricane or other strong storms.

The county recommends staying alert with All Hazards Weather Alert Radio Network, operated by the National Weather Service, through a NOAA Weather Radio. The network issues the latest forecasts, observations and news you need to know about storms, according to the county website. An alert feature is also part of the network and will send warnings and weather watches sent out by the National Weather Service.

Here are the NOAA Weather Radio frequencies for each area of Marion County:

162.400 MHz for Inverness

162.475 MHz for Gainesville

162.500 MHz for Sumterville

162.525 for Ocala

The Specific Area Message Encoding for Marion County is 012083.

AlertMarion Emergency Notification: Residents of Marion County can sign up for this alert system for severe weather notifications through text messages, emails or phone calls. You can sign up for the alert system at this website.

Social Media: Residents can "like" Marion County Sheriff's Office on Facebook and follow @MCSOFlorida on Twitter for updates.

Shelter Information

Shelter locations will be announced if and when they open but, even then, residents should check to make sure a certain location is open and has availability before leaving home. You can see if a shelter is open at this link.

Not all shelters allow pets. Shelters do not allow weapons, alcohol or drugs. If you have a medical condition that requires you to stay at a special needs shelter, click here to register or call 352-369-8100.

If you have prescription medicine, make sure you have enough for two weeks. A pillow, blanket and basic hygiene items should also be brought to the shelter.

Other resources

County officials want everyone to stock up on water. They advise you pack 1 gallon of water per person in the family, per day, for a supply of two weeks.

You should also buy nonperishable foods and frozen gel packs for a cooler. The county offers this complete list of emergency supplies officials say you should have for a storm.

A hurricane watch is issued when hurricane conditions are possible within the next 36 hours. A hurricane warning is issued when hurricane force winds of over 74 mph are expected within 24 hours. Here is a link for a complete breakdown of a hurricane watch and a hurricane warning.

Store any important documents in a safe place before a projected storm. Homeowners should look at their insurance polices to see what's in their coverage.

If the power goes out, be sure to use flashlights. It is advised to not use candles or lanterns because they may present a fire hazard.

During a storm, stay away from windows and exterior doors.

For more information from the Marion County on how to plan for disasters, check the county's Facebook page and visit MarionSO.com.

