73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

73ºF

News

FDLE lifts Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old girl, child is safe

Investigators said child is safe

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Amber Alert
Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez and Diego Cedillo-Hernandez

***8:01 p.m. 11/14/19 UPDATE***

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is lifting the Amber Alert for Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez.

Investigators said the child is safe.

***ORIGINAL***

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Florida girl who might be with a 23-year-old man, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez was last seen Thursday in the 39th block of 9th Street in Homestead wearing a green and white striped blouse with red pants and pink slippers. The child could be with Diego Cedillo-Hernandez, who was last seen wearing a beige or green shirt with jeans, records show.

The man and child might be traveling in a white 2006 Hyundai Azera with Florida license plate number Z782JS.

Cedillo-Ramirez has black hair, brown eyes and is about 2 feet, 5 inches tall. Cedillo-Hernandez has black hair, brown eyes and is about 4 feet, 7 inches tall.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Adrienne Cutway

Adrienne Cutway joined News 6's digital team in October 2016 to cover breaking news, crime and community interest stories. She graduated from the University of Central Florida and began her journalism career at the Orlando Sentinel.

emailtwitter

Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.