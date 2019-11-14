FDLE lifts Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old girl, child is safe
Investigators said child is safe
***8:01 p.m. 11/14/19 UPDATE***
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is lifting the Amber Alert for Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez.
Investigators said the child is safe.
***ORIGINAL***
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Florida girl who might be with a 23-year-old man, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Authorities said Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez was last seen Thursday in the 39th block of 9th Street in Homestead wearing a green and white striped blouse with red pants and pink slippers. The child could be with Diego Cedillo-Hernandez, who was last seen wearing a beige or green shirt with jeans, records show.
The man and child might be traveling in a white 2006 Hyundai Azera with Florida license plate number Z782JS.
Cedillo-Ramirez has black hair, brown eyes and is about 2 feet, 5 inches tall. Cedillo-Hernandez has black hair, brown eyes and is about 4 feet, 7 inches tall.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately.
