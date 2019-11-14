Orange County school board discuss start school times

Orange County Public Schools received nearly 30,000 responses from students, parents and staff about the possibility of changing school start times.

Currently, high schools start at 7:20 a.m. and wrap up at 2:20 p.m. Class at elementary schools and K-8 centers begin at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Middle school starts the latest at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 3:57 p.m.

According to a survey by OCPS, 52% said they strongly support keeping current school start times.

32% said they somewhat support moving school start times by 20 minutes.

52% said they strongly oppose moving start times by 40 minutes which means middle school students would start class at 10:15 a.m.

58% opposed switching elementary and high school start times.

The district has been holding public meetings about the topic throughout September and October.

On Thursday night, the school board said the focus of the discussion needs to center on the funding strategies and or revenue strategies to be able to include more options.

Additional work sessions are needed, according to the school board.

Below are the school start time options by OCPS:

Option A: would push start times back 20 minutes.

High schools: 7:40 a.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Middle schools: 9:50 a.m. - 4:17 p.m

Elementary schools and K-8 centers: 9:05 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.

Option B would push start times 40 minutes.

High schools: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Middle schools: 10:10 a.m. - 4:37 p.m.

Elementary schools and K-8 centers: 9:25 a.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Option C adjusts times accordingly: