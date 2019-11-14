Students accused of making threat against Tuskawilla Middle School

Two students who made a threat to the Tuskawilla Middle School campus have been arrested, according to Seminole County Public Schools.

Officials have not released details about the nature of the threat but said it was deemed non-credible. Extra security will be added on campus Friday as a precaution.

SCPS Superintendent Walt Griffin sent a recorded message to parents Thursday evening about the arrests.

“Our law enforcement partners at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office immediately investigated and addressed the situation. At no time was there any concern for the safety and security of our faculty, staff, and/or students. Our Tuskawilla Middle School Campus is completely safe for learning,” he said.

He reminded parents that students who make threats can face legal repercussions.

“Please be assured that school district discipline will be fully applied as outlined in our Student Code of Conduct to the students involved, in addition to any criminal charges that may be levied. We wish to make it crystal clear that threats of any kind are no laughing matter and will not be tolerated,” Griffin said.

He also urged students and parents to report suspicious activity or behavior. Tips can be submitted through the P3 Campus app, the FortifyFl app or at SpeakOutHotline.org.