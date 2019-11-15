‘Jesus’ statue returned to Florida man

A religious statue was returned to a Florida man.

Earlier in the week, Fello Ambivero posted on social media asking if anyone saw his statue.

“My Jesus statue got stolen this weekend from my front yard," the post reads.

Ambivero said the woman who took the statue saw the report on the news and replied on a neighborhood app.

A Facebook group dedicated to finding the statue had more than 200 members in it.

His friend, Wesley Colon, said the statue is important to both of them.

“The statue is important because it was something that we used to use at the race track to symbolize us coming together,” Colon said. Colon and Ambivero used to host drifting events at the Central Florida Racing Complex. The statue stood there at the track and became something he said people loved to see.