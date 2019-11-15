61ºF

Mom, 2 children attacked by pit bulls in Winter Garden

Neighbor stops attack with leaf blower

Mark Lehman, Reporter

A mother and her two children were injured in an attack involving two pit bull dogs outside their home.

Winter Garden police said they responded to East Maple Street early Friday and found the victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

A neighbor told News 6 he was driving to work when he saw the woman screaming for help.

The neighbor said he used a leaf blower to fight off the dogs and get the mother and children to safety.

The neighbor said one child suffered bites to his neck and the woman had bite and scratch marks on her chest.

Orange County Animal Services took custody of the dogs.

It’s not known what prompted the attack or if the pets will be euthanized.

Mark Lehman

Mark Lehman became a News 6 reporter in July 2014, but he's been a Central Florida journalist and part of the News 6 team for much longer. While most people are fast asleep in their bed, Mark starts his day overnight by searching for news on the streets of Central Florida.

