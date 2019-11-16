Deputy arrested for pointing gun at Lyft driver, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy pointed a gun at a rideshare driver outside his home Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Orlando police said the Lyft driver picked up deputy Troy Heyer around 2 a.m. and drove him to his home then remained parked outside the residence to file a report with the rideshare app.

After a few minutes, the driver looked up and saw Heyer pointing a gun at him while asking, “What are you doing here?” records show.

Authorities said the driver was in fear for his life and thought Heyer was going to shoot him.

When officers asked Heyer what happened, he told them, “You’re either going to arrest me or I’m going back in the house,” according to the affidavit. Police said Heyer’s speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Heyer on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

“These are very serious criminal allegations. As law enforcement officers, we must be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. “These allegations will be thoroughly investigated and the results of that investigation will be made public.”

Heyer, who was hired in 2005 and worked in the court services division, has been relieved of law enforcement duties during the criminal investigation, according to a news release.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has also initiated an internal investigation.

Lyft released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft and we have a strict no weapons policy. We have permanently banned the rider from Lyft, and stand ready to work with law enforcement.”