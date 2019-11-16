Michelle Parker went missing 8 years ago today

ORLANDO, Fla. – Eight years ago Sunday, Orlando mother Michelle Parker went missing after appearing on a reality TV show. She still has not been found.

Parker was last seen on Nov. 17, 2011 after an episode of “The People’s Court” featuring her and her ex-fiance, Dale Smith Jr., in a dispute over a missing engagement ring aired. Records show Smith is the only person of interest in the case but has never been charged.

Parker was 33 years old at the time.

The missing woman’s father took to Facebook on Friday to reflect on everything that’s happened in the eight years since his daughter disappeared.

“I cannot explain the awful heartache I have felt so often in thinking of her and not being able to see her ever again. It truly breaks my heart and hurts so much more when each year comes around again from when she first went missing,” Brad Parker Sr. wrote.

He said he hopes to one day get closure.

“Still I want answers as to what happened to Daddy’s little girl and I find myself grateful for media coverage, when offered, to bring her story back into light and remind the public that she is still missing. Someone out there knows something that can help this family find peace and resolution to our suffering,” the post read.

Since her disappearance, several searches have been performed in retention ponds and other areas in Orange and Brevard counties.

Rumors about Parker being found swirled online as recently as recently as October 2018 but her family quickly took to social media to label them as untrue.

Parker’s family has also pushed for visitation rights so they can see Parker’s twins.

Parker’s mother, Yvonne Stewart, was an advocate for legislation that allows grandparents visitation rights in certain situations, including if both parents are dead or missing, or if one of the parents is dead and the other parent is a convicted felon.

The law was signed in 2015 and Stewart quickly filed a petition that was ultimately denied. Smith has custody of the children.

Anyone with information concerning Parker’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (84770).