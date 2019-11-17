Head-on crash leaves mother, father dead leaving behind 2 children

The Florida Highway Patrol said three people are dead after a fatal head-on crash.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of State Road 24 and northeast 69th Way.

Investigators said a Hyundai Elantra and Toyota RAV4 collided head-on.

The driver of the Elantra was pronounced dead and has not been identified.

Investigators said the car sustained fire damage after the crash.

According to a news release, a husband and wife with two young children were inside the RAV4.

Authorities said Christopher Hesling and Brittany Trowell Hesling were pronounced dead after the crash.

Their children Jack and Maggie were also injured, officials said.

According to a news release, Jack, 4, is in critical condition and Maggie, 6 mos, has minor injuries.

The two children were taken to a hospital.

According to a news release, Brittany Hesling was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.