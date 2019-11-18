Missing Port Orange girls found, police say
Flagler deputies find girls
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four girls who had been missing for nearly a week were found Monday, according to the Port Orange Police Department.
Heaven Akins, Destiny Thompson, Mandie Jefferson and Katrina Carroll had been missing since Wednesday after they were last seen near Spruce Creek High School. Police said they likely left the area voluntarily to travel to Orlando.
Authorities said deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office found the girls and are interviewing them.
No further details were immediately available.
