Quest recalls cat food over salmonella risks
Recall spans nationwide
A cat food company is issuing a nationwide recall over possible salmonella contamination.
The Utah-based company Go Raw is recalling its Quest brand 2-pound frozen bags of beef cat food.
The recall was put into place after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found a sample tested positive for salmonella.
Federal health officials say salmonella can not only affect animals that eat the products but can be a risk to humans who handle it.
For more information, including specific UPC codes, go to FDA.gov.
