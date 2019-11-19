Seminole County jury awards man shot outside The Barn $5 million

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County jury has awarded $5 million to an aspiring rap artist who was shot multiple times at a Sanford concert venue in August 2016.

Dez-Je Williams sued Silver Saddle Entertainment, the then operator of The Barn and Armor Bearer security for not providing adequate security the night Williams was shot by Traveus Lemon.

"I have this big old scar right here that ripped my face," said Williams.

On Friday, a jury ordered both companies to pay damages to the 29-year-old who was shot seven times and underwent multiple surgeries to save his life.

Jurors agreed that security at the venue failed to have proper security when hosting the rap show.

The massive payout to Williams included $1 million for medical costs incurred, $1 million for loss of income, and $3 million for pain and suffering.

Sanford Police arrested Lemon a few days after the shooting and charged him with attempted first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting outside of The Barn and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

"I'm definitely not satisfied, that situation is beyond measurement," said Williams.

Attorney Ortavia Simon with Simon Law Group said when the jury returned the verdict his client was stunned.

"He looked at me like what just happened, I said, they just awarded you 5 million dollars and his eyes went like whoa," said Simon.

The Maitland based attorney said his client has been through a lot over the past 3 years.

“It was an entire week of sitting through a trial listening to defense counsel, and the defense counsel blames him and essentially assert that he deserved what had happened to him,” said Simon.

News 6 reached out to The Barn, Silver Saddle Entertainment, and the Armor Bearer security company for comment and have not heard back yet.