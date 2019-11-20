Daytona International Speedway’s Magic of Lights brings new elements

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – This holiday season, Magic of Lights is returning to Daytona International Speedway for its third year, this time with new routes and out-of-car experiences.

The “World Center of Racing” is introducing a S’Elfie Tunnel, refreshments, snacks and extended routes. New light displays include Joy to the World and the Ornament Passing, while traditional favorites such as the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, 12 Days of Christmas, 200-foot Candy Cane Lane and Snowflake Forest are returning.

It takes more than 45,000 hours of work to create the light show, which contains more than 10 miles of LED lights.

The event begins Nov. 22 and runs until Jan. 1. Advanced tickets are now on sale.

Ticket prices:

$20 per car in advance.

$25 per car at the gate.

$30 Friday through Sunday.

$40 for an advanced ticket for over-sized vehicles, $45 at the gate and $50 on weekends.

$40 for a “Dash Pass,” $45 at the gate, $60 for over-sized vehicles and $70 at the gate, which allows front-of-the line admission on weekends.

“Double Drive Through,” which allows guests to drive through the experience twice with one ticket is available on Tuesday nights, except for Christmas Eve.

New this year, guests can purchase a season pass for $100, that is good for 10 trips through the displays.

This year, Daytona International Speedway is donating a portion of the proceeds to AdventHealth facilities in both Volusia and Flagler counties.

For more information and tickets, click here or call 1-800-PITSHOP.