News

Here’s the latest on koala rescued by woman from fire in Australia

Lewis has ‘long recovery’ ahead of him

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Hearts were breaking all over the world Tuesday when a viral video showed an injured koala being rescued by a woman from a wildfire in Australia.

Toni Doherty’s courageous effort in saving the badly burned koala, named Lewis, also warmed the hearts of many at the same time.

Doherty gave him water, wrapped him in a blanket and took him to Koala Hospital Port Macquarie for treatment, according to APTN.

The hospital says Lewis has a long recovery and burns to his feet, chest and stomach are so severe he may not be allowed back in the wild.

Doherty told local media her “natural instinct” led her to rescue Lewis from the burning trees.

“So, just immediately, thought just get to him, put the fire out,” Doherty told Network Nine.

Here’s to hoping for a happy ending as thousands around the world are cheering for Doherty’s efforts and Lewis’ recovery.

