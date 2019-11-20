Orange City police officer dies unexpectedly, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials with the Orange City Police Department said one of their sergeants died Tuesday after her body was found at a Daytona Beach splash park.

Orange City Police Chief Wayne Miller said in a statement Sgt. Kelly Jo Brubaker, 49, died unexpectedly Tuesday evening.

Brubaker had been with the department since 2007, when she served as a patrol officer before being promoted to sergeant in 2011.

Brubaker was also an adjunct instructor for the Daytona State College, where she instructed other law enforcement personnel.

“The men and women of the Orange City Police Department are stunned by the unexpected death of our dear friend and co-worker Sgt. Kelly Brubaker,” Miller said. “Kelly was very well-liked and respected as a knowledgeable and experienced police officer. She had mentored many younger officers and served as a role model for all. The Orange City Police Department already greatly misses Kelly Jo. The police department appreciates the outpouring of support from those in the community that heard about our loss. Please keep Kelly Jo, her family and all the members of the Orange City Police and law enforcement community in your prayers as we grieve this most unfortunate loss.”

Brubaker’s body was found Tuesday at the Sun Splash Park on South Atlantic Avenue, according to a Daytona Beach police report.

She was found in the water along the shore of the park and pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., police said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. Foul play is not suspected, officials said.