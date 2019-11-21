Baby rescued from canal in Merritt Island
Baby was flown to hospital in Orlando
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A baby was rescued from a canal in Brevard County on Wednesday, according to law enforcement.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s said when paramedics responded to the home on Plum Avenue in Merritt Island after 3 p.m., the child was breathing and responsive.
Investigators said the baby was flown to a hospital in Orlando.
Detectives were seen outside the house several hours after the 1-year-old was taken out of the water.
It’s still unclear how long the baby was in the water and the circumstances leading up to the incident.
