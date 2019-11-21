58ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

58ºF

News

Baby rescued from canal in Merritt Island

Baby was flown to hospital in Orlando

Troy Campbell, Reporter

Tags: Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A baby was rescued from a canal in Brevard County on Wednesday, according to law enforcement.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s said when paramedics responded to the home on Plum Avenue in Merritt Island after 3 p.m., the child was breathing and responsive.

Investigators said the baby was flown to a hospital in Orlando.

Detectives were seen outside the house several hours after the 1-year-old was taken out of the water.

It’s still unclear how long the baby was in the water and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Troy Campbell

Troy graduated from California State University Northridge with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication. He has reported on Mexican drug cartel violence on the El Paso/ Juarez border, nuclear testing facilities at the Idaho National Laboratory and severe Winter weather in Michigan.

email

Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.