Canoer drowns in Indian River, wildlife officials say

COCOA, Fla. – Rescuers in Brevard County attempted to aid a person in a canoe in the Indian River Thursday but the canoer later died, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials.

FWC, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cocoa police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a person in distress in the Indian River near State Road 520.

The person was underwater for approximately 15 to 20 minutes when BCSO dive team members removed them from the water near the bridge by the Intercoastal Waterway Park, according to FWC officials.

Paramedics performed CPR on the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FWC officials said the canoe the person was in didn’t have any apparent damage and life vests were on board.

The victim has not yet been identified pending next of kin.

The FWC is still investigating the incident.