FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about a scam as holiday shopping is about to begin.

Investigators said the suspect places a serial number to their already activated gift card in front of the barcode of a card a customer is about to purchase.

Deputies said all the money will go onto the suspect’s gift card rather than the newly purchased gift card after the clerk completes the transaction.

“Inspect gift cards before purchasing them, if you see something suspicious alert a store manager. A few extra seconds before checkout can save you hundreds of dollars this holiday season,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Holiday SCAM ALERT The FCSO wants residents to beware of a new gift card scam. The suspect places a serial number to their already activated gift card infront of the barcode for the card you are about to purchase, so when the clerk completes the transaction, all money purchased instead goes onto the suspect card, rather than the newly purchased card. DON'T BE A VICTIM! Inspect gift cards before purchasing them, if you see something suspicious alert a store manager. A few extra seconds before check out can save you hundreds of dollars this holidya season! Posted by Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The Sheriff’s Office posted a video of what the scam looks like on Facebook.