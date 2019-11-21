Man stabbed multiple times during fight outside 7-Eleven in Orlando
1 arrested, 1 sought after incident on Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was stabbed several times early Thursday during an argument at a 7-Eleven in Orlando, police said.
The stabbing happened around 2 a.m. at 938 W. Colonial Drive.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Orlando police said.
One person was arrested, but police said officers are searching for another person.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.