Man stabbed multiple times during fight outside 7-Eleven in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was stabbed several times early Thursday during an argument at a 7-Eleven in Orlando, police said.

The stabbing happened around 2 a.m. at 938 W. Colonial Drive.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Orlando police said.

One person was arrested, but police said officers are searching for another person.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.