ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Robert and Christina Vaughn have been waiting for National Adoption Day for a long time. On Friday, they officially made 2-year-old, Ailee, their daughter.

“I loved her the second I held her,” Christina Vaughn said.

The Vaughns live in Cape Coral and have three other children of their own but it was love at first sight when they met Ailee who was already part of the family.

“Ailee is actually our niece so we picked her up from the hospital when she was about three weeks old,” Robert Vaughn said.

The Vaughns explained their road to adoption was not easy, in fact, they made multiple trips to the Orange County Courthouse to be present for each court date in Ailee’s case.

It’s #NationalAdoptionDay & we just interviewed the Vaughn family. They are adopting 2 y/o Ailee today!



They came all the way from Cape Coral! You can watch their story @news6wkmg at Noon! pic.twitter.com/LfIscK9SrE — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) November 22, 2019

“There was definitely never a doubt about what we were going to do so,” Robert Vaughn said.

In the end, the Vaughns finally became a family of six.

"It was very easy to step up to the plate and do what was right and bring her to our family and accept her as our own," Robert said.

The Children’s Home Society of Florida said about 50 families adopted throughout Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties on Friday.