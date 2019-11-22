Anyone traveling for Thanksgiving expects some stress during the holiday rush, but some Frontier Airlines passengers may have gained a few extra gray hairs when the company sent an email in error saying their flights had been changed.

Some Frontier passengers received an email Thursday with the subject line that read: “There has been a change to your upcoming flight” and instructed them to call the booking hotline.

The hotline was quickly flooded with calls as holiday travelers attempted to get answers about a possible flight change.

Frontier Airlines issued an apology hours later saying the email was caused by a technical glitch and should not have been sent.

“This evening, a technical problem generated an email to some customers stating their upcoming flight was cancelled,” a tweet from Frontier read. “This email was sent in error. We sincerely apologize. You may confirm the details of your trip by entering your confirmation number on our website.”

Nearly 2.9 million Floridians are expected to travel more than 50 miles this holiday, up from 4 % last year, according to AAA.

AAA officials say air travel will also be up more than 4% from 2018, with Orlando being the No. 1 travel destination during the holiday season.

Orlando International Airport officials said they expect 1.7 million people to travel through MCO during the holidays this year.