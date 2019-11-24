ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of volunteers spent their Sunday morning cleaning up two lakes in Orlando as part of a global initiative to raise awareness of the importance of environmental protection in the face of climate change.

The WeLoveU Foundation, a global non-profit, organized the clean up efforts at Lake Dot and Park Lake."We’re just trying to clean it up and make it a better place for people to spend time together," Spencer Judd with WeLoveU said.

Volunteers scooped up leaves and debris from the water, as well as picked up trash along the shoreline."We’re looking for plastics in the water," volunteer Kim Grant said.

The cleanup is part of the organization’s “Clean WORLD” movement. Organizers said it is a worldwide effort to raise awareness of the importance of environmental protection in the face of climate change.

“This is our home. We should take care of it, right?” Judd said.

With each bag of trash collected, the non-profit said it is reducing air pollution, improving water quality, and helping the ecosystem thrive.Judd said it is everyone’s responsibility to protect the Earth.

“We just want to show this kind of love so we can make the world a better a place,” Judd.