BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Brevard County Sunday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the driver, 72-year-old Moheidin Hanafi lost control while traveling northbound on U.S 1 by Mirkwood Street.

Troopers said the motorcycle overturned, ejecting Hanafi and his passenger, 59-year-old Sahar Hanafi off the bike.

The two were not wearing helmets, according to the crash report.