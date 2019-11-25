2 dead in Brevard motorcycle crash
Driver lost control of bike for unknown reason, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Brevard County Sunday.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the driver, 72-year-old Moheidin Hanafi lost control while traveling northbound on U.S 1 by Mirkwood Street.
Troopers said the motorcycle overturned, ejecting Hanafi and his passenger, 59-year-old Sahar Hanafi off the bike.
The two were not wearing helmets, according to the crash report.
