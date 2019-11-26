ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Orlando International Airport travelers made the Transportation Security Administration’s weekly review of confiscated items and that’s not a good thing.

Earlier this month, TSA agents discovered two high-capacity magazines hidden in a stuffed baby toy.

“Officers called a bag check on the toy after undergoing X-ray screening,” according to the TSA post. “The toy and box were made to appear to be factory sealed. Local police were called and confiscated the magazines.”

Magazines go in checked bags not in carry-ons, according to TSA.

During a separate incident this month, an agent located a concealed firearm during a patdown hidden in a woman’s chest area.

“The firearm didn’t have a round chambered but did have a loaded magazine,” TSA wrote in the post. “Thankfully, the ammunition was loaded backward.”

TSA agents discovered this firearm during a pat down at the Orlando Airport security checkpoint. (Image: TSA)

The woman was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Between Nov. 4 and Nov. 17, agents discovered 205 firearms from passenger carry-on bags, 176 were loaded, according to TSA.

Bringing a firearm to the security checkpoint may lead to civil penalties up to $13,333 or an arrest.

Firearms must be packed in checked bags only. For instructions on how to pack firearms and ammunition, click here.