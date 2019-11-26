APOPKA, Fla. – A black bear that moseyed itself into an Apopka wildlife facility over the weekend has drawn a lot of attention.

“Everybody wants to know whats going on with the bear, has the bear come down yet,” said Kevin Rose, a senior volunteer at the exotic animal rescue center.

On Saturday, workers at The C.A.R.E Foundation said they spotted the cub in a tree above a tiger enclosure.

Rose said he had to see it to believe it.

“I had to look three or four times to make sure I was seeing the right thing, I’ve seen a bear in a tree, just never here,” said Rose.

On Monday, the bear was still in the tree which prompted workers to contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials about the bear still on the branch. Rose said officials advised workers to wait it out.

“Leave him alone, eventually it will get hungry and come down, there is no safety issues for the bear or the tigers, the bear can’t fall into the tiger enclosure. But it is frightened by the tiger so we’ve been told to just leave it be and eventually it will come down,” said Rose.

Rose said he believes the bear is likely scared of the tiger.

“To be up a tree with a tiger underneath you probably isn’t the most calming effect I guess,” said Rose.

Workers believe the bear will eventually come down when it is hungry or thirsty.

Rose said FWC will continue monitoring the situation and said the facility usually sees possums and raccoons, but rarely bears.