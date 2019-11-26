ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An iPhone was used to track the gunman who pulled a sleeping man from a vehicle during a carjacking near Colonial Drive Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was at Woodhill Apartments around 5:30 a.m. and as he was walking toward his friend’s apartment, men later identified as Javis Singletary and Delyntae Epps approached him.

Singletary pulled out a silver pistol, pointed it at the victim and forced him onto the ground, records show. Deputies said Singletary took $20 from the victim’s pocket then walked over to his Nissan Altima and got into the driver’s seat only to get back out to pull the victim’s cousin, who was sleeping, out of the passenger’s seat.

Records show Singletary drove off in the Altima while Epps followed behind him in a Jeep.

Investigators said they used the cousin’s iPhone, which was left in the stolen vehicle, to track the Altima to Cinderlane Parkway. The Jeep was found nearby, according to the report.

Deputies said they searched the apartment Epps was located in and found the gun used during the carjacking and a ring and necklace that belonged to the victim.

Both men were arrested on charges of carjacking and robbery with a firearm.