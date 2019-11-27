Clermont Police search for hit-and-run driver
Pedestrian taken to hospital with possible life-threatening injuries
CLERMONT, Fla. – Clearmont police is searching for a driver involved in a Monday hit-and-run crash.
Officers say the driver struck the pedestrian at approximately 11:30 p.m. by West S.R. 50, east of the intersection at C.R. 455.
The pedestrian was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries, according to a Clermont Police Department release.
Officers don’t have much information on the suspect vehicle. They believe it was possibly a sedan.
If anyone has information call Clermont police at 352-536-8442.
