CLERMONT, Fla. – Clearmont police is searching for a driver involved in a Monday hit-and-run crash.

Officers say the driver struck the pedestrian at approximately 11:30 p.m. by West S.R. 50, east of the intersection at C.R. 455.

The pedestrian was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries, according to a Clermont Police Department release.

Officers don’t have much information on the suspect vehicle. They believe it was possibly a sedan.

If anyone has information call Clermont police at 352-536-8442.