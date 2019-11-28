DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police said a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach.

Investigators said his family was eating inside at the time of the shooting.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of North Franklin Street.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.