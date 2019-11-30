2 found dead inside car in Daytona Beach, police say
Incident happened on Saturday
DAYTONA BEACH – Two people were found dead inside a car in Daytona Beach on Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Police said 49-year-old Rocky Hudson and 31-year-old Sarah Jackson were found dead inside a white 2005 Toyota Corolla.
Hudson had a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, while Jackson had a gunshot wound to ribcage area, police said.
A handgun was seen on the passenger’s side of the car, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
