WINTER PARK, Fla. – Four new walking tours to experience some of Winter Park's hidden gems have been launched by a local tour company, Original Orlando Tours.

The tour takes locals and tourists along the city's picturesque Park Avenue--a street lined with cafes, boutiques and restaurants.

"In the 1870's 2 gentlemen from the north came down, the decided to buy up a bunch of land and make this sort of a Winter destination for wealthy northerners and thus the name Winter Park," Rich Bradley, CEO of Orlando Original Tours said. "Many celebrities over the years, for the last 150 years found Winter Park as kind of a quiet haven that they could come to and enjoy."

Bradley designed the History Comes Alive walking tour. A tour that teaches Winter Park's origin and why it became a destination for some famous people.

"Ronald and Nancy Reagan came to Winter Park to celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary," Bradley said. "A lot of the Rat Pack guys used to come to town but this was a Frank Sinatra kind of crowd."

Another walking tour is about one of America's most loved neighbor's. Bradley calls is the Welcome Neighbor walking tour, where he highlights the life of Fred Rogers from the iconic, Mister Rogers Neighborhood show.

"Mr. Rogers went to school here and met his wife here," Bradley said. The famous host attended Rollins College and although he moved to Pittsburgh afterwards, Winter Park remained Mr. Rogers winter getaway.

But Winter Park isn’t just rich in history, it’s also a favorite for culinary arts, which is why Bradley came up with the Flavors of Winter Park walking tour.

"The food samples come from recipes that were brought from, in most instances, the old world," Bradley said.

He highlights 6 locations like The Ancient Olive.

"There are olive oils and balsamic vinegar's from all over the world. We'll have a whole cream cheese platter with jam...olive oil," Joel Couto, of The Ancient Olive said.

At each location, the tour spends time sampling food and they will also learn about the history of the building, the business and the food.

Bradley said the foods are homemade dishes and recipes. Other stops include Antonio’s Trattoria, Gelato-Oo Orlando, Choulala, Le Macaron and Umi Japanese restaurant.

For tickets and to schedule a tour, click or tap here.