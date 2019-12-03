FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Port Orange man finds himself surround by cement bricks after deputies say he stole more than a $1,000 worth of Legos from multiple stores.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Nicholas Dunlop on a warrant.

Deputies say the 30-year-old went on a Lego shoplifting spree throughout the month of September.

Dunlop’s shoplifting was first recorded Sept. 7, when he first lifted high valued Lego toys from a Flagler County Target, according to an arrest report. Deputies say he put the items in a shopping cart and walked out of the store and straight to a silver Kia Soul. The items totaled around $909.93.

Investigators learned Dunlop also committed similar thefts at Volusia County Target locations and a Kohl’s using the same vehicle and method.

Detectives put out a crime bulletin trying to locate the accused toy thief, dubbing Dunlop the “Lego Booster.”

The suspect was finally arrested Sept. 23 at a Port Orange Target. After a photo lineup the following day, the Target store manager was able to identify Dunlop as the accused “Lego Booster."

Dunlop is now facing aggravated retail theft and grand theft charges.