Caught on video: Dog drives car, does donuts in driveway
Florida pooch drives in circles for nearly an hour
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A playful pooch in South Florida went on a bit of a joyride after being left unsupervised.
The dog’s owner says he left the black Labrador Retriever inside the running car for a moment, when the canine knocked the gear stick into reverse.
The car began spinning in circles in the middle of a Port St. Lucie neighborhood.
Police were able to stop the joyride by after nearly an hour.
During his time behind the wheel, officers say the dog hit a mailbox, took out a trash can and knocked over some bricks in a yard.
The dog was not hurt during the escapade.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.