PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A playful pooch in South Florida went on a bit of a joyride after being left unsupervised.

The dog’s owner says he left the black Labrador Retriever inside the running car for a moment, when the canine knocked the gear stick into reverse.

The car began spinning in circles in the middle of a Port St. Lucie neighborhood.

Police were able to stop the joyride by after nearly an hour.

During his time behind the wheel, officers say the dog hit a mailbox, took out a trash can and knocked over some bricks in a yard.

The dog was not hurt during the escapade.