VIDEO: Sheriff Chitwood yanks suspect out of stolen truck

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of Sheriff Mike Chitwood yanking a suspect out of a stolen truck on Wednesday.

Investigators said 33-year-old Joshua Dale Hand is facing charges of grand theft auto, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies said investigators tracked him across Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 with the help of a helicopter.

Stop sticks were used in the pursuit, according to investigators.

The video was shared on social media by the Sheriff’s Office.