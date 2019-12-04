VIDEO: Sheriff Chitwood yanks suspect out of stolen truck
Joshua Dale Hand faces charges of grand theft auto
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of Sheriff Mike Chitwood yanking a suspect out of a stolen truck on Wednesday.
Investigators said 33-year-old Joshua Dale Hand is facing charges of grand theft auto, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies said investigators tracked him across Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 with the help of a helicopter.
Stop sticks were used in the pursuit, according to investigators.
The video was shared on social media by the Sheriff’s Office.
