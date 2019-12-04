Woman makes self-defense comment after shooting in Belleview, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman made a comment about self-defense after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning outside a home in Belleview, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home in the Belleview Ridge Estates neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting and found 34-year-old Jherod Styles dead near the residence.

A woman who was standing near the body said something about self-defense when investigators approached the scene, according to the report. Records don’t indicate whether that woman, whose name was not released, said she shot the man.

Multiple people were sleeping inside the home when the shooting happened, authorities said. Broken glass was found on the living room floor.

The case remains active.